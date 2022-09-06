Are analysts optimistic about State Street Corporation’s (NYSE:STT) stock?

The closing price of State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) was 67.68 for the day, down -1.33% from the previous closing price of $68.59. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.91 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1705216 shares were traded. STT reached its highest trading level at $70.45 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $67.18.

Ratios:

Our analysis of STT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.20 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.23. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.57 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.57.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 21, 2022, Argus Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $93.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 24 when Erickson Andrew sold 16,000 shares for $89.00 per share. The transaction valued at 1,424,000 led to the insider holds 111,864 shares of the business.

Taraporevala Cyrus sold 4,487 shares of STT for $413,342 on Dec 09. The EVP; President and CEO of SSGA now owns 82,170 shares after completing the transaction at $92.12 per share. On Nov 16, another insider, RICHARDS MICHAEL L, who serves as the EVP and Chief Admin Officer of the company, sold 262 shares for $99.58 each. As a result, the insider received 26,090 and left with 22,954 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, State’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.37, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.82. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.98. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, STT has reached a high of $104.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $58.79. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 68.14, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 80.52.

Shares Statistics:

STT traded an average of 2.24M shares per day over the past three months and 1.21M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 367.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 366.79M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.10% stake in the company. Shares short for STT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.94M with a Short Ratio of 1.14, compared to 3.61M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.07% and a Short% of Float of 1.07%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.08, STT has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.52. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.03%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.55%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.59. The current Payout Ratio is 30.40% for STT, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 12, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 29, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 30, 2001 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 15 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.78 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.92 and a low estimate of $1.71, while EPS last year was $2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.87, with high estimates of $2.25 and low estimates of $1.48.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.25 and $6.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.06. EPS for the following year is $8.82, with 13 analysts recommending between $9.68 and $7.78.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 11 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.03B to a low estimate of $2.94B. As of the current estimate, State Street Corporation’s year-ago sales were $2.99B, an estimated decrease of -0.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.09B, an increase of 1.30% over than the figure of $-0.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.5B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for STT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.57B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.99B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.08B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.03B, up 0.50% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.84B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.43B and the low estimate is $12.49B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.