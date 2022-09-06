Are Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GBT) closed at 67.80 down -0.51% from its previous closing price of $68.15. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3830246 shares were traded. GBT reached its highest trading level at $68.09 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $67.74.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.20 and its Current Ratio is at 6.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.91 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.91.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Canaccord Genuity on August 08, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $72 from $40 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 18 when Habibizad Nazila sold 4,678 shares for $67.19 per share. The transaction valued at 314,315 led to the insider holds 8,918 shares of the business.

Svoronos Dawn sold 1,908 shares of GBT for $51,983 on Jun 21. The Director now owns 5,376 shares after completing the transaction at $27.24 per share. On Jun 21, another insider, Pizzo Philip A., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,260 shares for $27.25 each. As a result, the insider received 34,337 and left with 9,112 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 19.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 37.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GBT has reached a high of $73.02, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 47.89, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 34.13.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, GBT has traded an average of 3.14M shares per day and 3.1M over the past ten days. A total of 65.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 62.83M. Shares short for GBT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 9.23M with a Short Ratio of 1.85, compared to 10.65M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.18% and a Short% of Float of 14.58%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 21 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-1.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-1.02 and a low estimate of $-1.45, while EPS last year was $-1.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-1.1, with high estimates of $-0.88 and low estimates of $-1.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-3.89 and $-5.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-4.6. EPS for the following year is $-2.8, with 19 analysts recommending between $-1.43 and $-4.62.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 20 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $64.39M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $68.19M to a low estimate of $63M. As of the current estimate, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $47.55M, an estimated increase of 35.40% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GBT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $317.26M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $257.83M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $276.19M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $194.75M, up 41.80% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $432.98M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $538M and the low estimate is $283.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 56.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.