As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, BitNile Holdings Inc. (NILE) offers stability

BitNile Holdings Inc. (AMEX: NILE) closed the day trading at 0.29 down -0.28% from the previous closing price of $0.29. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0008 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3570664 shares were traded. NILE reached its highest trading level at $0.2990 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2800.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NILE, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.21.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 01 when AULT MILTON C III bought 10,000 shares for $0.29 per share. The transaction valued at 2,889 led to the insider holds 398,792 shares of the business.

AULT MILTON C III bought 160,000 shares of NILE for $49,632 on Sep 01. The Executive Chairman now owns 41,680,357 shares after completing the transaction at $0.31 per share. On Sep 01, another insider, BitNile Holdings, Inc., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 800 shares for $7.99 each. As a result, the insider paid 6,394 and bolstered with 1,734,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NILE has reached a high of $2.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3150, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.7217.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NILE traded about 9.96M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NILE traded about 4.68M shares per day. A total of 289.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 288.38M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.10% stake in the company. Shares short for NILE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 18.67M with a Short Ratio of 1.64, compared to 14.46M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.75% and a Short% of Float of 5.81%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.01, with high estimates of $-0.01 and low estimates of $-0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.13 and $-0.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.14. EPS for the following year is $-0.01, with 2 analysts recommending between $-0.01 and $-0.02.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NILE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $125M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $117.74M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $121.37M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $52.4M, up 131.60% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $146.18M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $155M and the low estimate is $137.35M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.