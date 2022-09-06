As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) offers stability

The closing price of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE: ITW) was 195.40 for the day, down -0.93% from the previous closing price of $197.24. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.84 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1295415 shares were traded. ITW reached its highest trading level at $199.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $194.08.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ITW’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 69.48 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 149.68. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.81.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 15, 2022, Deutsche Bank Downgraded its rating to Sell which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $188.

UBS Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on July 08, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $243 to $185.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 11 when Schlitz Lei Zhang sold 1,000 shares for $205.34 per share. The transaction valued at 205,340 led to the insider holds 7,803 shares of the business.

SANTI ERNEST SCOTT sold 148,789 shares of ITW for $34,435,379 on Feb 04. The Chairman & CEO now owns 203,032 shares after completing the transaction at $231.44 per share. On Dec 07, another insider, Schlitz Lei Zhang, who serves as the Executive Vice President of the company, sold 8,800 shares for $241.16 each. As a result, the insider received 2,122,208 and left with 7,249 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Illinois’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.16, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.28. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.29. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 17.96.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ITW has reached a high of $249.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $173.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 197.12, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 213.39.

Shares Statistics:

ITW traded an average of 1.02M shares per day over the past three months and 1.06M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 310.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 308.62M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ITW as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.73M with a Short Ratio of 5.44, compared to 6.51M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.84% and a Short% of Float of 1.85%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 4.49, ITW has a forward annual dividend rate of 5.24. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.28%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.35%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.25. The current Payout Ratio is 56.70% for ITW, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 13, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 28, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 25, 2006 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 18 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.31 and a low estimate of $2.13, while EPS last year was $2.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.32, with high estimates of $2.4 and low estimates of $2.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.3 and $8.66 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.04. EPS for the following year is $9.69, with 22 analysts recommending between $10.73 and $8.65.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 14 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.03B to a low estimate of $3.84B. As of the current estimate, Illinois Tool Works Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.57B, an estimated increase of 11.30% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ITW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $16.13B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.37B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.8B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $14.46B, up 9.30% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $16.28B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $17.14B and the low estimate is $15.41B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.