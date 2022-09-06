As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (WH) offers stability

The closing price of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: WH) was 65.46 for the day, up 1.71% from the previous closing price of $64.36. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1060107 shares were traded. WH reached its highest trading level at $66.07 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $64.36.

Ratios:

Our analysis of WH’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.53 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.15. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.90 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.89.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on June 29, 2022, initiated with a Equal Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $77.

On October 06, 2021, Loop Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $99.Loop Capital initiated its Buy rating on October 06, 2021, with a $99 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 01 when Cash Paul F sold 30,331 shares for $79.94 per share. The transaction valued at 2,424,660 led to the insider holds 11,680 shares of the business.

Rossi Nicola sold 16,873 shares of WH for $1,512,664 on Dec 29. The Chief Accounting Officer now owns 1,972 shares after completing the transaction at $89.65 per share. On Dec 06, another insider, Cash Paul F, who serves as the General Counsel & Corp. Secy. of the company, sold 1,232 shares for $81.24 each. As a result, the insider received 100,084 and left with 12,543 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Wyndham’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.44, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.26. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WH has reached a high of $93.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $62.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 68.05, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 79.11.

Shares Statistics:

WH traded an average of 754.72K shares per day over the past three months and 792.27k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 91.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 88.95M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.90% stake in the company. Shares short for WH as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.13M with a Short Ratio of 3.76, compared to 1.76M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.31% and a Short% of Float of 2.35%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.40, WH has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.28. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.62%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.84%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.18 and a low estimate of $0.92, while EPS last year was $1.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.59, with high estimates of $0.66 and low estimates of $0.55.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.76 and $3.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.61. EPS for the following year is $3.82, with 10 analysts recommending between $4.23 and $3.06.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 7 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $402M to a low estimate of $313M. As of the current estimate, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s year-ago sales were $462.78M, an estimated decrease of -18.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $306.84M, a decrease of -21.70% less than the figure of $-18.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $327M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $248M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.48B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.32B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.45B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.56B, down -7.40% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.46B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.58B and the low estimate is $1.06B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.