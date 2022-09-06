Considering Masco Corporation (MAS) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The price of Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS) closed at 49.86 in the last session, down -1.79% from day before closing price of $50.77. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.91 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1737607 shares were traded. MAS reached its highest trading level at $51.42 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $49.62.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MAS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 26.02 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 24.15. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Deutsche Bank on August 18, 2022, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $61.

On April 11, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $75 to $55.

On April 05, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Underperform rating and target price of $50.Credit Suisse initiated its Underperform rating on April 05, 2022, with a $50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 14 when Allman Keith J. sold 10,000 shares for $52.02 per share. The transaction valued at 520,200 led to the insider holds 288,295 shares of the business.

Stevens Charles K. III sold 7,000 shares of MAS for $394,633 on Jun 08. The Director now owns 10,160 shares after completing the transaction at $56.38 per share. On Apr 14, another insider, Allman Keith J., who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $49.88 each. As a result, the insider received 498,779 and left with 298,295 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Masco’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.97, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.49. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.34. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.30.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MAS has reached a high of $71.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $46.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 53.24, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 57.40.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MAS traded on average about 1.96M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.52M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 231.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 225.04M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.10% stake in the company. Shares short for MAS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.38M with a Short Ratio of 2.64, compared to 6.05M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.71% and a Short% of Float of 3.08%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for MAS is 1.12, which was 0.56 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.09%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.02%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.20. The current Payout Ratio is 28.70% for MAS, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 28, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 10, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 30, 2015 when the company split stock in a 1138:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 20 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.2 and a low estimate of $1, while EPS last year was $0.99. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.97, with high estimates of $1.07 and low estimates of $0.88.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.35 and $3.98 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.23. EPS for the following year is $4.48, with 23 analysts recommending between $4.92 and $3.81.

Revenue Estimates

According to 20 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $2.31B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.36B to a low estimate of $2.21B. As of the current estimate, Masco Corporation’s year-ago sales were $2.2B, an estimated increase of 4.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 20 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.1B, an increase of 4.00% less than the figure of $4.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.18B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.01B.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MAS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.1B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.8B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.96B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.38B, up 7.00% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.05B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.61B and the low estimate is $8.24B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.