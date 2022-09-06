Considering NexGen Energy Ltd. (NXE) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After closing at $4.13 in the most recent trading day, NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE: NXE) closed at 4.19, up 1.45%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3317539 shares were traded. NXE reached its highest trading level at $4.2750 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.0289.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NXE by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 12.70 and its Current Ratio is at 12.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NXE has reached a high of $6.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.9644, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.5602.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.38M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.11M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 479.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 399.78M. Insiders hold about 15.92% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 28.97% stake in the company. Shares short for NXE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 16.96M with a Short Ratio of 7.11, compared to 17.57M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.02 and a low estimate of $-0.02, while EPS last year was $-0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.02, with high estimates of $-0.02 and low estimates of $-0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.02 and $-0.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.06. EPS for the following year is $-0.05, with 3 analysts recommending between $-0.01 and $-0.1.