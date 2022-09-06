DexCom Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After closing at $83.08 in the most recent trading day, DexCom Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM) closed at 82.00, down -1.30%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2003666 shares were traded. DXCM reached its highest trading level at $85.46 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $81.28.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of DXCM by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.84 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 151.35. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.30 and its Current Ratio is at 4.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.90 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Bernstein on July 15, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $105.

BTIG Research Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on February 03, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $535.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 23 when Pacelli Steven Robert sold 1,000 shares for $84.21 per share. The transaction valued at 84,210 led to the insider holds 137,700 shares of the business.

Pacelli Steven Robert sold 1,000 shares of DXCM for $83,070 on Jul 25. The EVP Managing Director Dexcom V now owns 138,700 shares after completing the transaction at $83.07 per share. On Jun 23, another insider, Pacelli Steven Robert, who serves as the EVP Managing Director Dexcom V of the company, sold 1,000 shares for $72.55 each. As a result, the insider received 72,550 and left with 139,700 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, DexCom’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 173.00, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 74.21. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.51. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 14.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DXCM has reached a high of $164.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $66.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 83.24, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 103.06.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.90M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.5M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 392.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 391.03M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.60% stake in the company. Shares short for DXCM as of Jul 14, 2022 were 11.74M with a Short Ratio of 4.63, compared to 13M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.99% and a Short% of Float of 3.36%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 17 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.29 and a low estimate of $0.22, while EPS last year was $0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.3, with high estimates of $0.35 and low estimates of $0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.89 and $0.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.82. EPS for the following year is $1.17, with 19 analysts recommending between $1.4 and $1.

Revenue Estimates

16 analysts predict $764.79M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $793M to a low estimate of $735.1M. As of the current estimate, DexCom Inc.’s year-ago sales were $650.2M, an estimated increase of 17.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $830.04M, an increase of 18.90% over than the figure of $17.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $867M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $798.7M.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DXCM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.01B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.89B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.92B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.45B, up 19.40% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.52B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.69B and the low estimate is $3.38B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.