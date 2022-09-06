Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE: BEN) was 25.89 for the day, down -0.15% from the previous closing price of $25.93. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2576709 shares were traded. BEN reached its highest trading level at $26.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.75.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BEN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.89 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.07. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.77 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.77.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Keefe Bruyette Downgraded its Outperform to Mkt Perform on April 12, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $30.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 31 when FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC bought 4,496 shares for $30.37 per share. The transaction valued at 136,533 led to the insider holds 36,858 shares of the business.

FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC bought 75,286 shares of BEN for $350,170 on Aug 31. The Affiliate of Investment Adv. now owns 5,011,256 shares after completing the transaction at $4.65 per share. On Aug 30, another insider, FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC, who serves as the Affiliate of Investment Adv. of the company, bought 75,695 shares for $4.65 each. As a result, the insider paid 352,035 and bolstered with 4,935,970 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Franklin’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.68, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.56. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.56. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.09.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BEN has reached a high of $38.27, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.09, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 28.51.

Shares Statistics:

BEN traded an average of 2.67M shares per day over the past three months and 2.65M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 487.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 281.92M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 47.50% stake in the company. Shares short for BEN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 17.36M with a Short Ratio of 5.92, compared to 18.21M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.47% and a Short% of Float of 6.12%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.09, BEN has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.16. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.20%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.23%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.61. The current Payout Ratio is 33.70% for BEN, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 13, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 28, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 25, 2013 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.7 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.81 and a low estimate of $0.62, while EPS last year was $1.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.72, with high estimates of $0.79 and low estimates of $0.65.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.67 and $3.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.48. EPS for the following year is $2.94, with 11 analysts recommending between $3.17 and $2.72.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.02B to a low estimate of $1.43B. As of the current estimate, Franklin Resources Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.18B, an estimated decrease of -15.30% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BEN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.37B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.39B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.91B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.43B, down -6.20% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.94B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.29B and the low estimate is $7.36B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.