HCA (HCA Healthcare Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE: HCA) closed at 200.03 in the last session, up 0.29% from day before closing price of $199.45. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.58 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1031441 shares were traded. HCA reached its highest trading level at $204.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $198.58.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at HCA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 66.72 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 18.85. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BMO Capital Markets on July 06, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $160 from $233 previously.

On June 17, 2022, Loop Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $240.

Bernstein Upgraded its Mkt Perform to Outperform on May 27, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $273 to $271.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 25 when Elcan Patricia F bought 325 shares for $198.66 per share. The transaction valued at 64,564 led to the insider holds 89,337 shares of the business.

Berres Jennifer sold 2,358 shares of HCA for $516,086 on May 13. The SVP & Chief Human Res. Officer now owns 11,392 shares after completing the transaction at $218.87 per share. On May 03, another insider, Whalen Kathleen M, who serves as the SVP & Chief Ethics Officer of the company, sold 500 shares for $215.38 each. As a result, the insider received 107,690 and left with 11,373 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, HCA’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.62, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.53. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.60. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.95.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HCA has reached a high of $279.02, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $164.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 195.87, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 226.76.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, HCA traded on average about 1.73M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.14M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 292.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 215.08M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.40% stake in the company. Shares short for HCA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.57M with a Short Ratio of 2.02, compared to 5.06M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.55% and a Short% of Float of 2.04%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for HCA is 2.24, which was 0.48 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.24%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.05%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 21 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $4 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.63 and a low estimate of $3.56, while EPS last year was $4.57. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.87, with high estimates of $5.36 and low estimates of $4.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $18.8 and $16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $17.18. EPS for the following year is $18.93, with 24 analysts recommending between $20.92 and $17.66.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HCA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $61.91B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $59.5B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $60.43B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $58.75B, up 2.80% from the average estimate. Based on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $63.47B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $65.68B and the low estimate is $61.74B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.