How is Kyndryl Holdings Inc.’s (NYSE: KD) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

After closing at $10.65 in the most recent trading day, Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KD) closed at 10.64, down -0.09%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1900563 shares were traded. KD reached its highest trading level at $10.93 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.50.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of KD by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.51 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.47.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JP Morgan on August 02, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $12.

On November 15, 2021, Evercore ISI started tracking the stock assigning a In-line rating and target price of $22.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 11 when Machuel Denis bought 5,000 shares for $11.59 per share. The transaction valued at 57,950 led to the insider holds 35,389 shares of the business.

Ungerleider Howard I bought 20,000 shares of KD for $211,752 on Aug 05. The Director now owns 50,389 shares after completing the transaction at $10.59 per share. On May 24, another insider, GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 380,000 shares for $12.20 each. As a result, the insider received 4,636,000 and left with 22,307,055 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.13.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KD has reached a high of $52.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.51, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.43.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.97M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.13M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 225.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 202.88M. Insiders hold about 11.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 62.80% stake in the company. Shares short for KD as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.22M with a Short Ratio of 2.44, compared to 11.3M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.20% and a Short% of Float of 3.20%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-1.49, with high estimates of $-1.49 and low estimates of $-1.49.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-4.11 and $-4.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-4.11. EPS for the following year is $-1.67, with 1 analysts recommending between $-1.67 and $-1.67.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $16.22B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $16.22B and the low estimate is $16.22B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -2.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.