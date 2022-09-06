How is LXP Industrial Trust’s (NYSE: LXP) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) closed at 10.11 in the last session, up 0.50% from day before closing price of $10.06. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2421406 shares were traded. LXP reached its highest trading level at $10.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.03.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at LXP’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 56.54 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 62.43. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.76 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.76.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 13 when Handwerker Jamie bought 5,000 shares for $10.55 per share. The transaction valued at 52,750 led to the insider holds 73,971 shares of the business.

Gupta Arun bought 9,600 shares of LXP for $99,921 on Jun 13. The Director now owns 26,465 shares after completing the transaction at $10.41 per share. On Jun 13, another insider, FRARY RICHARD, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $10.50 each. As a result, the insider paid 105,000 and bolstered with 143,606 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, LXP’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.92, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 404.40. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.98. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LXP has reached a high of $16.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.69, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.17.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, LXP traded on average about 1.78M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.55M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 283.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 274.10M. Shares short for LXP as of Jul 14, 2022 were 22.4M with a Short Ratio of 13.58, compared to 21.75M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.81% and a Short% of Float of 16.14%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for LXP is 0.48, which was 0.42 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.19%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.38%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.32.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.01 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was $0.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0.01 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.07 and $0.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.04. EPS for the following year is $0.03, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.03 and $0.02.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $78.82M. It ranges from a high estimate of $82M to a low estimate of $75.5M. As of the current estimate, LXP Industrial Trust’s year-ago sales were $80.6M, an estimated decrease of -2.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $78.95M, a decrease of -4.10% less than the figure of $-2.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $82M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $75.1M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LXP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $327M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $305.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $317.07M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $339.94M, down -6.70% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $350.21M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $363M and the low estimate is $333.32M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.