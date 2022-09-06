I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Etsy Inc. (ETSY).

After closing at $106.13 in the most recent trading day, Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ: ETSY) closed at 105.72, down -0.39%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2624642 shares were traded. ETSY reached its highest trading level at $109.34 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $104.15.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ETSY by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.35 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 23.95. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on August 15, 2022, initiated with a Equal Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $100.

On July 22, 2022, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $95.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 17 when Silverman Josh sold 20,850 shares for $117.06 per share. The transaction valued at 2,440,798 led to the insider holds 102,707 shares of the business.

Glaser Rachel C sold 3,040 shares of ETSY for $357,304 on Aug 15. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 42,709 shares after completing the transaction at $117.53 per share. On Aug 03, another insider, Silverman Josh, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 20,850 shares for $107.80 each. As a result, the insider received 2,247,575 and left with 102,707 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Etsy’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 37.88, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 39.73. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 23.13.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ETSY has reached a high of $307.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $67.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 98.53, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 135.07.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.78M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.25M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 127.09M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 125.66M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.29% stake in the company. Shares short for ETSY as of Jul 14, 2022 were 16.11M with a Short Ratio of 3.80, compared to 15.13M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.67% and a Short% of Float of 14.35%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 16 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.36 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.45 and a low estimate of $0.24, while EPS last year was $0.62. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.7, with high estimates of $1.08 and low estimates of $0.48.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.88 and $1.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.19. EPS for the following year is $2.72, with 21 analysts recommending between $4.37 and $1.82.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ETSY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.56B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.36B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.47B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.33B, up 6.00% from the average estimate. Based on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.81B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.34B and the low estimate is $2.58B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.