In spite of Mizuho Financial Group Inc.’s (NYSE:MFG) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In other words, the price has increased by $0.0000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1118808 shares were traded. MFG reached its highest trading level at $2.3200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.2700.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MFG’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.04 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1.62. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Mizuho’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.98, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 2.18. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.88. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.43.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MFG has reached a high of $3.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.3330, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.5038.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MFG traded 1.75M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.16M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 12.68B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 11.44B. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.40% stake in the company. Shares short for MFG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.99M with a Short Ratio of 1.61, compared to 318.06k on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 75.00, MFG has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.20. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3,303.96%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.69%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.60.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.03 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.52 and $0.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.92. EPS for the following year is $1.02, with 2 analysts recommending between $1.71 and $0.32.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MFG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $16.48B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $16.48B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $16.48B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $30.35B, down -45.70% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $17.1B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $17.1B and the low estimate is $17.1B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.