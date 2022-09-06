In spite of Performance Food Group Company’s (NYSE:PFGC) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, Performance Food Group Company (NYSE: PFGC) closed at 49.12 down -0.24% from its previous closing price of $49.24. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1220712 shares were traded. PFGC reached its highest trading level at $49.94 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $48.86.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Performance Food Group Company’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 659.10 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 125.34. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Berenberg on May 18, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $71.

On March 18, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $62.

On March 11, 2022, CL King started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $60.CL King initiated its Buy rating on March 11, 2022, with a $60 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 01 when Hagerty Patrick T. sold 500 shares for $49.33 per share. The transaction valued at 24,665 led to the insider holds 158,609 shares of the business.

HOLM GEORGE L sold 47,096 shares of PFGC for $2,426,857 on Aug 26. The now owns 1,417,919 shares after completing the transaction at $51.53 per share. On Aug 25, another insider, HOLM GEORGE L, who serves as the of the company, sold 32,904 shares for $51.56 each. As a result, the insider received 1,696,530 and left with 1,465,015 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Performance’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 67.29, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.05. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.70. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PFGC has reached a high of $58.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $38.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 49.78, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 47.59.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PFGC has traded an average of 1.58M shares per day and 1.05M over the past ten days. A total of 153.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 152.47M. Shares short for PFGC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.77M with a Short Ratio of 2.64, compared to 7.67M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.73% and a Short% of Float of 4.32%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 12 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.07 and a low estimate of $0.99, while EPS last year was $0.56. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.69, with high estimates of $0.89 and low estimates of $0.54.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.61 and $1.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.51. EPS for the following year is $3.23, with 14 analysts recommending between $3.5 and $2.71.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $14.54B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $14.89B to a low estimate of $14.23B. As of the current estimate, Performance Food Group Company’s year-ago sales were $9.3B, an estimated increase of 56.20% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PFGC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $51.2B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $50.54B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $50.86B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $30.4B, up 67.30% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $56.99B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $60.84B and the low estimate is $55.45B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.