In the case of American Electric Power Company Inc. (NASDAQ: AEP), what’s next?

The closing price of American Electric Power Company Inc. (NASDAQ: AEP) was 101.09 for the day, down -1.26% from the previous closing price of $102.38. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2315052 shares were traded. AEP reached its highest trading level at $103.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $100.68.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of AEP’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 68.55 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.83. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.56 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on April 26, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $113.

Wells Fargo Upgraded its Equal Weight to Overweight on February 28, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $93 to $101.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 06 when Risch Therace sold 5,330 shares for $102.35 per share. The transaction valued at 545,526 led to the insider holds 8,248 shares of the business.

Zebula Charles E sold 1,902 shares of AEP for $188,393 on May 20. The Executive Vice President now owns 18,134 shares after completing the transaction at $99.05 per share. On May 05, another insider, SLOAT JULIA A, who serves as the Executive VP, CFO of the company, sold 1,803 shares for $100.15 each. As a result, the insider received 180,570 and left with 34,871 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, American’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.92, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.13. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.14. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AEP has reached a high of $105.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $80.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 98.45, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 94.44.

Shares Statistics:

AEP traded an average of 2.57M shares per day over the past three months and 2.05M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 513.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 513.59M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.60% stake in the company. Shares short for AEP as of Jul 14, 2022 were 8.87M with a Short Ratio of 2.78, compared to 7.86M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.73% and a Short% of Float of 1.73%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.88, AEP has a forward annual dividend rate of 3.12. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.81%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.17%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.28.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.55 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.65 and a low estimate of $1.49, while EPS last year was $1.43. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.01, with high estimates of $1.23 and low estimates of $0.8.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.23 and $4.84 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5. EPS for the following year is $5.28, with 19 analysts recommending between $5.43 and $5.07.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 6 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.15B to a low estimate of $4.26B. As of the current estimate, American Electric Power Company Inc.’s year-ago sales were $4.62B, an estimated increase of 0.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.87B, a decrease of -4.70% less than the figure of $0.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.74B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.43B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AEP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $18.76B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $16.12B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $17.64B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $16.79B, up 5.10% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $17.9B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $19.63B and the low estimate is $16.17B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.