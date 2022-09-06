INCY (Incyte Corporation): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ: INCY) closed at 70.21 in the last session, down -1.60% from day before closing price of $71.35. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1486847 shares were traded. INCY reached its highest trading level at $72.02 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $69.99.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at INCY’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.83 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 23.87. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.90 and its Current Ratio is at 3.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 03, 2022, Evercore ISI Downgraded its rating to In-line which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $90 to $78.

On July 28, 2022, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $76.Wells Fargo initiated its Equal Weight rating on July 28, 2022, with a $76 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 22 when Tray Thomas sold 1,564 shares for $83.13 per share. The transaction valued at 130,015 led to the insider holds 17,702 shares of the business.

Flannelly Barry P sold 2,873 shares of INCY for $228,059 on Jul 07. The EVP & General Manager US now owns 72,674 shares after completing the transaction at $79.38 per share. On Jul 07, another insider, Iyengar Vijay K, who serves as the EVP, GMAPPS of the company, sold 5,787 shares for $79.38 each. As a result, the insider received 459,372 and left with 40,313 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Incyte’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.52, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.87. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.11. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.81.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, INCY has reached a high of $84.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $61.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 76.20, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 73.92.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, INCY traded on average about 1.40M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.1M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 221.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 218.90M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.20% stake in the company. Shares short for INCY as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.82M with a Short Ratio of 4.63, compared to 6.58M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.08% and a Short% of Float of 3.74%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 12 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.76 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.96 and a low estimate of $0.36, while EPS last year was $0.8. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.84, with high estimates of $1.11 and low estimates of $0.55.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.89 and $2.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.2. EPS for the following year is $4.6, with 14 analysts recommending between $6.15 and $3.5.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for INCY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.62B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.24B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.38B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.99B, up 13.20% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.97B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.35B and the low estimate is $3.7B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.