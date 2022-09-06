Invest in American International Group Inc. (AIG) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of American International Group Inc. (NYSE: AIG) closed at 52.41 in the last session, up 0.13% from day before closing price of $52.34. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3683350 shares were traded. AIG reached its highest trading level at $53.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $52.03.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AIG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.74 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.63 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.63.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 23, 2021, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $74.

On November 19, 2021, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $64.Jefferies initiated its Hold rating on November 19, 2021, with a $64 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 24 when Fato Luciana sold 17,000 shares for $54.01 per share. The transaction valued at 918,170 led to the insider holds 45,444 shares of the business.

Repko John P sold 7,646 shares of AIG for $473,108 on Feb 18. The EVP and Chief Info. Officer now owns 7,646 shares after completing the transaction at $61.88 per share. On Nov 16, another insider, Fato Luciana, who serves as the EVP, GC, Comms & Govt Affairs of the company, sold 7,000 shares for $58.17 each. As a result, the insider received 407,191 and left with 29,077 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, American’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.43, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.36. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.35. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.92.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AIG has reached a high of $65.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $48.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 52.59, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 57.07.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AIG traded on average about 4.58M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.71M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 790.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 759.26M. Insiders hold about 0.15% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.00% stake in the company. Shares short for AIG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.9M with a Short Ratio of 1.96, compared to 8.37M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.00% and a Short% of Float of 1.00%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for AIG is 1.28, which was 1.28 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.45%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.47%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.77. The current Payout Ratio is 8.30% for AIG, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 29, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 14, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 30, 2009 when the company split stock in a 1:20 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 10 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.28 and a low estimate of $0.75, while EPS last year was $1.52. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.1, with high estimates of $1.48 and low estimates of $0.66.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.6 and $3.96 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.94. EPS for the following year is $6.3, with 11 analysts recommending between $6.83 and $6.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $11.25B. It ranges from a high estimate of $11.34B to a low estimate of $11.16B. As of the current estimate, American International Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $11.27B, an estimated decrease of -0.10% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AIG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $50.37B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $45.89B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $48.13B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $14.61B, up 229.40% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $48.52B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $49.2B and the low estimate is $47.84B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.