Investing in EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE: EOG) closed at 121.52 up 2.37% from its previous closing price of $118.71. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.81 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2349009 shares were traded. EOG reached its highest trading level at $123.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $120.63.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of EOG Resources Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 22.64 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.45. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.23 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

BofA Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on July 19, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $146 to $119.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 03 when Boedeker Kenneth W. sold 1,006 shares for $142.32 per share. The transaction valued at 143,174 led to the insider holds 16,880 shares of the business.

Janssen Ann D. sold 1,905 shares of EOG for $267,839 on Jun 02. The SVP & Chief Accounting Officer now owns 66,980 shares after completing the transaction at $140.60 per share. On May 27, another insider, DRIGGERS TIMOTHY K, who serves as the EVP & Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 3,484 shares for $135.51 each. As a result, the insider received 472,121 and left with 214,691 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, EOG’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.47, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.42. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.19. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EOG has reached a high of $145.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $63.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 110.33, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 111.40.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, EOG has traded an average of 4.15M shares per day and 2.97M over the past ten days. A total of 585.09M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 583.62M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.70% stake in the company. Shares short for EOG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.07M with a Short Ratio of 1.36, compared to 9.88M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.21% and a Short% of Float of 1.21%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for EOG is 3.00, from 1.50 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.26%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.70%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.59. The current Payout Ratio is 27.20% for EOG, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 28, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 13, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 31, 2014 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 23 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.67 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.71 and a low estimate of $0.68, while EPS last year was $1.73. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.38, with high estimates of $5.72 and low estimates of $3.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $20.24 and $11.92 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $16. EPS for the following year is $16.57, with 27 analysts recommending between $23.51 and $11.38.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $5.92B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $7.85B to a low estimate of $4.38B. As of the current estimate, EOG Resources Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.98B, an estimated increase of 48.90% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EOG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $26.91B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $21.05B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $24.11B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $18.64B, up 29.40% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $25.2B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $28.61B and the low estimate is $21.41B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.