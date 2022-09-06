Investing in Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (WOOF) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (NASDAQ: WOOF) closed at 14.63 down -3.37% from its previous closing price of $15.14. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.51 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1410335 shares were traded. WOOF reached its highest trading level at $15.34 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.59.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 24.07 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 38.58. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.72 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.71.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on May 16, 2022, initiated with a Equal-Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $21.

On December 16, 2021, Needham started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $30.

Wedbush Upgraded its Neutral to Outperform on December 06, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $23.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 07 when Tichy Justin sold 6,500 shares for $15.74 per share. The transaction valued at 102,310 led to the insider holds 78,142 shares of the business.

Nuzzo Michael bought 4,340 shares of WOOF for $78,120 on Jan 10. The now owns 254,341 shares after completing the transaction at $18.00 per share. On Jan 10, another insider, COUGHLIN RON, who serves as the CEO & Chairman of the company, bought 23,290 shares for $17.21 each. As a result, the insider paid 400,821 and bolstered with 278,224 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Petco’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 32.44, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.03. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.66. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WOOF has reached a high of $26.21, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.09, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.89.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, WOOF has traded an average of 2.29M shares per day and 3.17M over the past ten days. A total of 265.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 80.33M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.90% stake in the company. Shares short for WOOF as of Jul 14, 2022 were 24.45M with a Short Ratio of 8.94, compared to 18.3M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.21% and a Short% of Float of 30.14%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 11 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.27 and a low estimate of $0.15, while EPS last year was $0.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.23, with high estimates of $0.26 and low estimates of $0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.99 and $0.83 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.94. EPS for the following year is $1.03, with 13 analysts recommending between $1.26 and $0.74.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WOOF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.64B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.05B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.18B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.81B, up 6.50% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.56B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.7B and the low estimate is $6.28B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.