Is Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

After closing at $6.93 in the most recent trading day, Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTV) closed at 6.96, up 0.43%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1580208 shares were traded. MNTV reached its highest trading level at $7.10 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.82.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MNTV by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.89 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 84.54. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.68 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.67.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 22, 2022, Needham reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $28 to $19.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 22 when James Erika H sold 6,103 shares for $7.15 per share. The transaction valued at 43,640 led to the insider holds 33,448 shares of the business.

Blum Lora D sold 5,402 shares of MNTV for $41,430 on Aug 17. The Chief Legal Officer & Secty now owns 190,322 shares after completing the transaction at $7.67 per share. On Aug 17, another insider, Coulombe Justin, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 14,027 shares for $7.47 each. As a result, the insider received 104,825 and left with 267,273 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MNTV has reached a high of $25.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.45, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.42.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.74M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.75M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 148.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 127.08M. Insiders hold about 2.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.70% stake in the company. Shares short for MNTV as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.62M with a Short Ratio of 1.81, compared to 4.62M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.08% and a Short% of Float of 3.56%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.01 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $-0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.05, with high estimates of $0.06 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.17 and $0.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.14. EPS for the following year is $0.32, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.4 and $0.24.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $121.39M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $122M to a low estimate of $121M. As of the current estimate, Momentive Global Inc.’s year-ago sales were $109.39M, an estimated increase of 11.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $126.98M, an increase of 11.20% over than the figure of $11.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $128M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $125.11M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MNTV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $500M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $494.18M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $497.41M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $443.79M, up 12.10% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $570.13M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $578.51M and the low estimate is $560.23M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.