Is Nasdaq Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of Nasdaq Inc. (NASDAQ: NDAQ) closed at 59.68 in the last session, down -0.52% from day before closing price of $59.99. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1562296 shares were traded. NDAQ reached its highest trading level at $61.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $59.50.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NDAQ’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 47.92 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 27.54. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.98 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Atlantic Equities on August 19, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $200 from $190 previously.

On August 17, 2022, Rosenblatt started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $241.

On February 15, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $225.Credit Suisse initiated its Outperform rating on February 15, 2022, with a $225 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 22 when SKULE JEREMY sold 700 shares for $186.13 per share. The transaction valued at 130,291 led to the insider holds 20,227 shares of the business.

Griggs PC Nelson sold 980 shares of NDAQ for $185,328 on Aug 12. The Executive Vice President now owns 55,036 shares after completing the transaction at $189.11 per share. On Jul 25, another insider, Smith Bryan Everard, who serves as the Executive Vice President of the company, sold 1,079 shares for $171.76 each. As a result, the insider received 185,329 and left with 14,201 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Nasdaq’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.44, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.21. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.36. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NDAQ has reached a high of $71.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $46.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 57.71, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 58.47.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, NDAQ traded on average about 2.53M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.91M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 492.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 340.92M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.60% stake in the company. Shares short for NDAQ as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.31M with a Short Ratio of 3.05, compared to 1.94M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.40% and a Short% of Float of 2.01%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for NDAQ is 0.80, which was 1.96 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.27%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.44%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.59.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 11 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.93 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2 and a low estimate of $1.86, while EPS last year was $1.78. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.95, with high estimates of $2.06 and low estimates of $1.76.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.1 and $7.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.94. EPS for the following year is $8.41, with 12 analysts recommending between $8.71 and $7.79.

Revenue Estimates

According to 9 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $883.77M. It ranges from a high estimate of $901.44M to a low estimate of $869.45M. As of the current estimate, Nasdaq Inc.’s year-ago sales were $833.26M, an estimated increase of 6.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $910.71M, an increase of 2.90% less than the figure of $6.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $941M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $878.03M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NDAQ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.63B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.53B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.58B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.42B, up 4.80% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.75B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.85B and the low estimate is $3.61B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.