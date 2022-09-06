Is this a Prime Time To acquire BGC Partners Inc. (BGCP) stock

After closing at $3.96 in the most recent trading day, BGC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: BGCP) closed at 4.10, up 3.54%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1771780 shares were traded. BGCP reached its highest trading level at $4.1900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.9900.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BGCP by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.98 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.67. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.57.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on February 15, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

Raymond James reiterated its Strong Buy rating for the stock on July 29, 2015, while the target price for the stock was revised from $12 to $14.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, BGC’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.39, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.07. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.66. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.29.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BGCP has reached a high of $5.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.8420, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.0439.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.70M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.55M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 375.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 302.88M. Insiders hold about 7.45% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.50% stake in the company. Shares short for BGCP as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.51M with a Short Ratio of 3.68, compared to 7.01M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.00% and a Short% of Float of 2.38%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, BGCP’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.04, compared to 0.04 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.01%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.10%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.99. The current Payout Ratio is 13.90% for BGCP, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 05, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 17, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 02, 2018 when the company split stock in a 1555:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.16 and a low estimate of $0.16, while EPS last year was $0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.15, with high estimates of $0.16 and low estimates of $0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.7 and $0.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.68. EPS for the following year is $0.84, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.85 and $0.83.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $439.22M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $440.44M to a low estimate of $438M. As of the current estimate, BGC Partners Inc.’s year-ago sales were $507.05M, an estimated decrease of -13.40% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BGCP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.82B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.78B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.8B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.02B, down -10.90% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.96B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.96B and the low estimate is $1.96B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.