Is this a Prime Time To acquire Fastenal Company (FAST) stock

The price of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ: FAST) closed at 50.47 in the last session, down -0.94% from day before closing price of $50.95. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.48 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2229211 shares were traded. FAST reached its highest trading level at $51.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $50.04.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at FAST’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 3.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 08, 2022, Wells Fargo Upgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Underweight and also upped its target price recommendation from $50 to $58.

Wells Fargo Downgraded its Equal Weight to Underweight on October 08, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $50 to $45.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 15 when Miller Charles S. sold 23,136 shares for $55.90 per share. The transaction valued at 1,293,235 led to the insider holds 7,500 shares of the business.

Lisowski Sheryl Ann bought 1,058 shares of FAST for $49,330 on Jul 14. The CAO/CONTROLLER/TREASURER now owns 5,096 shares after completing the transaction at $46.63 per share. On Jun 15, another insider, Jansen James C, who serves as the EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT of the company, bought 1,000 shares for $48.92 each. As a result, the insider paid 48,920 and bolstered with 26,176 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Fastenal’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 28.26, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 25.91. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.46. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FAST has reached a high of $64.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $45.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 51.22, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 55.20.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, FAST traded on average about 3.12M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.57M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 575.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 573.67M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.60% stake in the company. Shares short for FAST as of Jul 14, 2022 were 11.85M with a Short Ratio of 4.28, compared to 13M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.06% and a Short% of Float of 2.34%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for FAST is 1.24, which was 1.03 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.02%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.41%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.38. The current Payout Ratio is 65.80% for FAST, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 23, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 25, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 22, 2019 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 11 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.48 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.49 and a low estimate of $0.47, while EPS last year was $0.42. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.42, with high estimates of $0.45 and low estimates of $0.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.9 and $1.83 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.86. EPS for the following year is $1.95, with 15 analysts recommending between $2.1 and $1.7.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FAST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.97B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.8B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.9B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.01B, up 14.80% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.23B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.63B and the low estimate is $6.71B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.