Is this a Prime Time To acquire New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) stock

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3795808 shares were traded. NYCB reached its highest trading level at $9.98 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.73.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NYCB’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 14, 2022, B. Riley Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $16 to $11.

Keefe Bruyette Downgraded its Outperform to Mkt Perform on June 03, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $11.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 10 when Rosenfeld Ronald A. bought 35,000 shares for $13.72 per share. The transaction valued at 480,162 led to the insider holds 30,000 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, New’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.78, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.24. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NYCB has reached a high of $14.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.90, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.74.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, NYCB traded on average about 5.49M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.61M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 465.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 458.44M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.20% stake in the company. Shares short for NYCB as of Jul 14, 2022 were 47.12M with a Short Ratio of 8.60, compared to 48.47M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.09% and a Short% of Float of 11.53%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for NYCB is 0.68, which was 0.68 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.97%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.40%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.13. The current Payout Ratio is 54.10% for NYCB, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 17, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 04, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 17, 2004 when the company split stock in a 4:3 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 11 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.32 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.35 and a low estimate of $0.31, while EPS last year was $0.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.32, with high estimates of $0.38 and low estimates of $0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.4 and $1.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.3. EPS for the following year is $1.34, with 12 analysts recommending between $1.58 and $1.12.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NYCB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.81B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.43B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.57B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.29B, up 21.90% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.22B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.4B and the low estimate is $2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 41.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.