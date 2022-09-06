Is this a Prime Time To acquire Sanofi (SNY) stock

The price of Sanofi (NASDAQ: SNY) closed at 40.08 in the last session, down -0.79% from day before closing price of $40.40. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1805308 shares were traded. SNY reached its highest trading level at $40.92 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $40.03.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SNY’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Sanofi’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.29, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.08. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.48. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SNY has reached a high of $57.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $39.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 47.26, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 50.58.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SNY traded on average about 2.91M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.91M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 2.50B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.26B. Insiders hold about 16.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.50% stake in the company. Shares short for SNY as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.31M with a Short Ratio of 1.31, compared to 3.47M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for SNY is 1.75, which was 3.20 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 7.92%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.51%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.82.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.31 and a low estimate of $1.31, while EPS last year was $1.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.84, with high estimates of $0.84 and low estimates of $0.84.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.3 and $3.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.17. EPS for the following year is $4.41, with 3 analysts recommending between $4.7 and $4.06.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $11.7B. It ranges from a high estimate of $12.09B to a low estimate of $11.42B. As of the current estimate, Sanofi’s year-ago sales were $11.85B, an estimated decrease of -1.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $11.1B, a decrease of -2.80% less than the figure of $-1.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $11.41B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $10.91B.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SNY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $44.41B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $40.56B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $42.51B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $44.63B, down -4.80% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $44.42B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $47.53B and the low estimate is $41.88B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.