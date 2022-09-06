It’s an appealing income play to consider Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI)

The price of Activision Blizzard Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) closed at 77.53 in the last session, down -1.30% from day before closing price of $78.55. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4318137 shares were traded. ATVI reached its highest trading level at $78.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $77.36.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ATVI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.73 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 31.91. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.20 and its Current Ratio is at 6.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 18, 2022, MKM Partners Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Sell and also upped its target price recommendation from $54 to $95.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 03 when ZERZA ARMIN sold 10,174 shares for $80.22 per share. The transaction valued at 816,170 led to the insider holds 186,117 shares of the business.

ZERZA ARMIN sold 3,295 shares of ATVI for $255,495 on Jun 01. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 196,291 shares after completing the transaction at $77.54 per share. On May 05, another insider, YANG JESSE, who serves as the Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 10,812 shares for $78.68 each. As a result, the insider received 850,639 and left with 62,272 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Activision’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 32.40, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.31. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.99. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ATVI has reached a high of $86.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $56.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 79.07, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 75.63.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ATVI traded on average about 4.55M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.08M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 782.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 775.55M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.10% stake in the company. Shares short for ATVI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 17.75M with a Short Ratio of 4.67, compared to 15.71M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.27% and a Short% of Float of 2.29%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for ATVI is 0.47, which was 0.47 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.60%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.59%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.58. The current Payout Ratio is 19.50% for ATVI, which recently paid a dividend on May 05, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 12, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 07, 2008 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 24 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.48 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.67 and a low estimate of $0.24, while EPS last year was $0.91. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.58, with high estimates of $0.88 and low estimates of $0.41.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.55 and $2.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.9. EPS for the following year is $3.85, with 25 analysts recommending between $4.64 and $2.85.

Revenue Estimates

According to 22 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.58B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.93B to a low estimate of $1.45B. As of the current estimate, Activision Blizzard Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.9B, an estimated decrease of -16.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 22 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.72B, a decrease of -8.50% over than the figure of $-16.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.04B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.5B.

A total of 26 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ATVI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.1B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.2B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.93B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.35B, down -5.00% from the average estimate. Based on 26 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.41B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.9B and the low estimate is $7.8B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.