It’s an appealing income play to consider Latch Inc. (LTCH)

After closing at $1.01 in the most recent trading day, Latch Inc. (NASDAQ: LTCH) closed at 0.94, down -6.88%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0695 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3248327 shares were traded. LTCH reached its highest trading level at $1.0300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9321.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of LTCH by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.50 and its Current Ratio is at 8.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Keefe Bruyette on July 25, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $1.15 from $3.25 previously.

Cantor Fitzgerald Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on February 25, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $16 to $5.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LTCH has reached a high of $14.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1632, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.9042.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.01M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 141.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 129.35M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 51.80% stake in the company. Shares short for LTCH as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.22M with a Short Ratio of 2.22, compared to 7.92M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.60% and a Short% of Float of 5.96%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.27 and a low estimate of $-0.36, while EPS last year was $-0.66. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.36, with high estimates of $-0.31 and low estimates of $-0.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.09 and $-1.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.23. EPS for the following year is $-1.13, with 7 analysts recommending between $-0.78 and $-1.46.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $17.02M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $18.69M to a low estimate of $14.72M. As of the current estimate, Latch Inc.’s year-ago sales were $10.07M, an estimated increase of 69.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $24M, an increase of 114.30% over than the figure of $69.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $30.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $21.2M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LTCH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $90.06M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $75.44M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $82.6M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $41.36M, up 99.70% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $162.2M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $227.66M and the low estimate is $132.21M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 96.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.