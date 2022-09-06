It’s an appealing income play to consider Mastercard Incorporated (MA)

The price of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA) closed at 322.56 in the last session, down -0.83% from day before closing price of $325.25. In other words, the price has decreased by $-2.69 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1924258 shares were traded. MA reached its highest trading level at $329.67 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $320.53.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 49.43 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 40.90. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Daiwa Securities on August 16, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $375 from $385 previously.

On May 18, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $460.

Piper Sandler Downgraded its Neutral to Underweight on April 29, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $360 to $357.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 15 when SACHIN J. MEHRA sold 5,000 shares for $360.00 per share. The transaction valued at 1,800,000 led to the insider holds 15,723 shares of the business.

Mastercard Foundation sold 177,214 shares of MA for $62,438,836 on Aug 12. The 10% Owner now owns 102,743,258 shares after completing the transaction at $352.34 per share. On Aug 11, another insider, Mastercard Foundation, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 177,211 shares for $352.47 each. As a result, the insider received 62,461,650 and left with 102,920,472 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Mastercard’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 32.68, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 25.51. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.43. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 15.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 50.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MA has reached a high of $399.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $303.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 338.59, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 347.78.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MA traded on average about 2.69M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.34M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 971.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 853.99M. Insiders hold about 10.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.40% stake in the company. Shares short for MA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.37M with a Short Ratio of 1.60, compared to 4.94M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.55% and a Short% of Float of 0.63%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for MA is 1.96, which was 1.68 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.52%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.55%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.50. The current Payout Ratio is 18.80% for MA, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 08, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 06, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 21, 2014 when the company split stock in a 10:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 30 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.63 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.8 and a low estimate of $2.45, while EPS last year was $2.37. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.74, with high estimates of $2.94 and low estimates of $2.58.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.89 and $10.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.59. EPS for the following year is $12.75, with 36 analysts recommending between $15.23 and $12.11.

Revenue Estimates

According to 27 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $5.7B. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.89B to a low estimate of $5.5B. As of the current estimate, Mastercard Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $4.99B, an estimated increase of 14.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 27 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.98B, an increase of 14.60% over than the figure of $14.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6.22B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.75B.

A total of 37 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $22.77B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $21.66B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $22.23B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $18.88B, up 17.70% from the average estimate. Based on 37 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $26.03B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $30.24B and the low estimate is $24.64B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.