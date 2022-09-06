It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) stock

The closing price of Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) was 128.01 for the day, down -0.71% from the previous closing price of $128.93. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.92 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1684814 shares were traded. A reached its highest trading level at $130.27 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $127.12.

Ratios:

Our analysis of A’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 35.44 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 49.24. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.57 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.54.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on August 25, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $165.

On July 20, 2022, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $139.

Citigroup Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on July 08, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $175 to $140.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 30 when MCDONNELL PADRAIG sold 1,000 shares for $118.62 per share. The transaction valued at 118,625 led to the insider holds 17,826 shares of the business.

Thaysen Jacob sold 5,879 shares of A for $749,179 on Jun 02. The Sr. Vice President now owns 88,737 shares after completing the transaction at $127.43 per share. On Mar 18, another insider, Tang Michael, who serves as the SVP, General Counsel, and Sec. of the company, sold 1,210 shares for $136.21 each. As a result, the insider received 164,814 and left with 46,829 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Agilent’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 29.20, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 23.34. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.50. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.49.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, A has reached a high of $179.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $112.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 127.34, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 133.73.

Shares Statistics:

A traded an average of 1.47M shares per day over the past three months and 1.32M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 298.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 295.29M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.90% stake in the company. Shares short for A as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.22M with a Short Ratio of 1.76, compared to 2.63M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.08% and a Short% of Float of 1.08%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.73, A has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.84. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.57%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.63%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.73. The current Payout Ratio is 18.20% for A, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 26, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 30, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 02, 2014 when the company split stock in a 1398:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.19 and a low estimate of $1.11, while EPS last year was $0.95. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.3, with high estimates of $1.33 and low estimates of $1.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.87 and $4.76 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.8. EPS for the following year is $5.3, with 9 analysts recommending between $5.49 and $5.14.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for A’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.63B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.51B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.57B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.57B, up 17.90% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.04B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.28B and the low estimate is $6.89B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.