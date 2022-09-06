LBTYK (Liberty Global plc) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, Liberty Global plc’s stock clocked out at 20.96, up 0.48% from its previous closing price of $20.86. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1715843 shares were traded. LBTYK reached its highest trading level at $21.44 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.92.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of LBTYK’s stock, we examine its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Pivotal Research Group on December 17, 2019, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $25 from $30 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 16 when Waldron Jason sold 7,522 shares for $22.10 per share. The transaction valued at 166,209 led to the insider holds 36,432 shares of the business.

Waldron Jason sold 14,277 shares of LBTYK for $316,715 on Aug 08. The SVP & CAO now owns 43,954 shares after completing the transaction at $22.18 per share. On Jun 28, another insider, HALL BRYAN H, who serves as the EVP, Gen Counsel & Secretary of the company, sold 11,000 shares for $22.67 each. As a result, the insider received 249,349 and left with 125,157 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.89.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LBTYK has reached a high of $30.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.31, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.17.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that LBTYK traded 1.96M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.88M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 298.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 277.24M. Insiders hold about 7.11% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.55% stake in the company. Shares short for LBTYK as of Jul 14, 2022 were 9.4M with a Short Ratio of 5.19, compared to 10.27M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.86% and a Short% of Float of 3.58%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LBTYK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.79B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.79B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.79B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.31B, down -24.50% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.84B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.84B and the low estimate is $7.84B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.