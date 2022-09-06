NTES (NetEase Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

After closing at $88.13 in the most recent trading day, NetEase Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES) closed at 88.52, up 0.44%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1192244 shares were traded. NTES reached its highest trading level at $89.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $88.26.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NTES by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.58 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.29. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.31 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Macquarie on July 05, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $129.

On May 16, 2022, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Underweight and also upped its target price recommendation from $60 to $120.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, NetEase’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.64, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 2.46. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.36. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NTES has reached a high of $118.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $68.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 90.76, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 95.52.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.89M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.5M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 654.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 647.96M. Insiders hold about 45.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 17.40% stake in the company. Shares short for NTES as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.45M with a Short Ratio of 2.72, compared to 5.9M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, NTES’s forward annual dividend rate was 5.12, compared to 1.55 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.81%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.28%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.12. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for NTES, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 15, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 06, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 01, 2020 when the company split stock in a 5:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NTES’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.28B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.28B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.28B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.56B, up 13.70% from the average estimate.