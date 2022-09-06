Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After closing at $19.72 in the most recent trading day, Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE: TALO) closed at 21.02, up 6.59%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1489178 shares were traded. TALO reached its highest trading level at $21.42 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.37.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TALO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.51 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.00. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.91 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.88.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 14, 2022, Stephens started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $28.

BMO Capital Markets Downgraded its Outperform to Market Perform on January 10, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $14 to $12.50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 17 when Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 10,530 shares for $20.19 per share. The transaction valued at 212,651 led to the insider holds 12,291,914 shares of the business.

RIVERSTONE HOLDINGS LLC sold 10,530 shares of TALO for $212,651 on Jun 17. The Director now owns 12,291,914 shares after completing the transaction at $20.19 per share. On Jun 16, another insider, Riverstone Energy Partners V, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 172,743 shares for $20.20 each. As a result, the insider received 3,489,806 and left with 12,302,444 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Talos’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.11, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.91. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.93.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TALO has reached a high of $25.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.43, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.63.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.46M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.09M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 82.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 69.60M. Insiders hold about 2.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.00% stake in the company. Shares short for TALO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.61M with a Short Ratio of 3.90, compared to 4.74M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.80% and a Short% of Float of 8.56%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.89 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1 and a low estimate of $0.82, while EPS last year was $-1.54. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.23, with high estimates of $1.68 and low estimates of $0.91.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.23 and $3.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.33. EPS for the following year is $5.62, with 4 analysts recommending between $7.01 and $4.96.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TALO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.9B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.34B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.56B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.21B, up 28.50% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.5B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.72B and the low estimate is $1.34B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -3.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.