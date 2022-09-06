The name United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) should be kept on your radar

As of close of business last night, United Parcel Service Inc.’s stock clocked out at 196.05, down -0.28% from its previous closing price of $196.61. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.56 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2663985 shares were traded. UPS reached its highest trading level at $199.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $194.34.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of UPS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.15 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 25.69. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 11 when Gutmann Kathleen M. sold 21,307 shares for $204.51 per share. The transaction valued at 4,357,435 led to the insider holds 102,591 shares of the business.

WARREN KEVIN M sold 23,366 shares of UPS for $4,516,904 on Aug 02. The Chief Marketing Officer now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $193.31 per share. On May 18, another insider, Cesarone Nando, who serves as the President, US Operations of the company, sold 19,292 shares for $179.23 each. As a result, the insider received 3,457,697 and left with 17,505 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, United’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.73, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.04. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.81. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UPS has reached a high of $233.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $165.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 192.24, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 198.02.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that UPS traded 2.76M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.37M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 874.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 730.56M. Insiders hold about 0.05% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.80% stake in the company. Shares short for UPS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 11.93M with a Short Ratio of 5.10, compared to 11.85M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.37% and a Short% of Float of 1.62%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 4.05, UPS has a forward annual dividend rate of 6.08. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.06%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.12%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.89.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 24 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.17 and a low estimate of $2.85, while EPS last year was $2.71. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.55, with high estimates of $3.87 and low estimates of $3.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $13.05 and $11.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $12.72. EPS for the following year is $13.07, with 28 analysts recommending between $14 and $10.8.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 20 analysts expect revenue to total $24.42B. It ranges from a high estimate of $25.24B to a low estimate of $23.9B. As of the current estimate, United Parcel Service Inc.’s year-ago sales were $23.18B, an estimated increase of 5.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 19 analysts are estimating revenue of $28.61B, an increase of 3.00% less than the figure of $5.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $29.72B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $27.31B.

A total of 29 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UPS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $103.3B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $100.83B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $101.91B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $97.29B, up 4.70% from the average estimate. Based on 28 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $104.05B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $108.82B and the low estimate is $97.96B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.