There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) can be one of them

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) closed the day trading at 17.71 up 2.85% from the previous closing price of $17.22. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.49 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2229871 shares were traded. LEVI reached its highest trading level at $17.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.22.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of LEVI, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.78 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 25.19. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.58.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 27, 2022, JP Morgan reiterated its Overweight rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $31 to $32.

Citigroup reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on January 27, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $32 to $28.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 31 when JAFFE SETH sold 12,365 shares for $17.57 per share. The transaction valued at 217,253 led to the insider holds 148,299 shares of the business.

JAFFE SETH sold 12,782 shares of LEVI for $239,662 on Jul 29. The EVP & General Counsel now owns 148,299 shares after completing the transaction at $18.75 per share. On Jun 30, another insider, JAFFE SETH, who serves as the EVP & General Counsel of the company, sold 11,948 shares for $16.44 each. As a result, the insider received 196,425 and left with 148,299 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Levi’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.21, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.83. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.30. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LEVI has reached a high of $28.62, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.11, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.35.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, LEVI traded about 1.86M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, LEVI traded about 1.5M shares per day. A total of 397.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 93.09M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.80% stake in the company. Shares short for LEVI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.08M with a Short Ratio of 3.76, compared to 6.29M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.78% and a Short% of Float of 7.39%.

Dividends & Splits

LEVI’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.48, up from 0.12 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.70%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.54%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.37 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.39 and a low estimate of $0.35, while EPS last year was $0.48. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.42, with high estimates of $0.44 and low estimates of $0.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.59 and $1.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.54. EPS for the following year is $1.63, with 12 analysts recommending between $1.78 and $1.29.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LEVI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.48B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.26B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.41B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.76B, up 11.30% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.79B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.95B and the low estimate is $6.42B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.