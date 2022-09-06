There is a good chance D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) will undergo another restructuring.

After closing at $71.33 in the most recent trading day, D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE: DHI) closed at 71.38, up 0.07%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1968767 shares were traded. DHI reached its highest trading level at $73.06 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $70.85.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of DHI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.33 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on April 05, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $89.

On January 20, 2022, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $135.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 02 when Hewatt Michael W sold 4,000 shares for $77.07 per share. The transaction valued at 308,284 led to the insider holds 1,067 shares of the business.

Odom Aron M. sold 5,000 shares of DHI for $388,594 on Jul 22. The VP, Controller and PAO now owns 3,024 shares after completing the transaction at $77.72 per share. On May 25, another insider, Hewatt Michael W, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,948 shares for $67.97 each. As a result, the insider received 132,406 and left with 5,067 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, D.R.’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.59, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.02. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.38. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DHI has reached a high of $110.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $59.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 74.03, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 81.62.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.31M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.91M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 350.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 305.89M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.00% stake in the company. Shares short for DHI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 13.51M with a Short Ratio of 3.41, compared to 11.66M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.89% and a Short% of Float of 5.58%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, DHI’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.75, compared to 0.90 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.05%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.15%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.10. The current Payout Ratio is 5.60% for DHI, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 10, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 02, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 16, 2005 when the company split stock in a 4:3 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 15 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $5.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $5.58 and a low estimate of $4.99, while EPS last year was $3.7. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.19, with high estimates of $3.57 and low estimates of $2.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $17.42 and $16.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $17.04. EPS for the following year is $14.46, with 22 analysts recommending between $18.16 and $11.26.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $10.18B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $10.45B to a low estimate of $10.02B. As of the current estimate, D.R. Horton Inc.’s year-ago sales were $8.11B, an estimated increase of 25.60% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DHI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $34.3B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $33.19B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $33.97B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $27.77B, up 22.30% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $32.24B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $40.75B and the low estimate is $26.18B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -5.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.