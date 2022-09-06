There Is Still Room For Five Below Inc. (FIVE) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

Five Below Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVE) closed the day trading at 129.82 down -4.49% from the previous closing price of $135.92. In other words, the price has decreased by $-6.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1764084 shares were traded. FIVE reached its highest trading level at $136.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $128.32.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of FIVE, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, MKM Partners on July 28, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $115.

On June 09, 2022, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated its Outperform rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $175 to $158.

Citigroup Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on March 31, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $176 to $205.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Five’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 30.56, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 23.17. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.43. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FIVE has reached a high of $221.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $109.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 128.22, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 156.24.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, FIVE traded about 1.00M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, FIVE traded about 1.23M shares per day. A total of 55.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.13M. Shares short for FIVE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.13M with a Short Ratio of 4.48, compared to 4.66M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.25% and a Short% of Float of 10.51%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 19 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.8 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.84 and a low estimate of $0.74, while EPS last year was $1.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.3, with high estimates of $0.45 and low estimates of $0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.17 and $4.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.87. EPS for the following year is $6.13, with 21 analysts recommending between $6.91 and $5.49.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FIVE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.14B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.97B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.08B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.85B, up 8.10% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.67B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.75B and the low estimate is $3.54B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.