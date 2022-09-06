There Is Still Room For Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ: MNMD) closed the day trading at 11.48 down -2.30% from the previous closing price of $11.75. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1109044 shares were traded. MNMD reached its highest trading level at $12.62 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.42.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MNMD, let’s look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Oppenheimer on August 26, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $3.50.

On August 10, 2022, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $3.

On May 04, 2022, ROTH Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $7.ROTH Capital initiated its Buy rating on May 04, 2022, with a $7 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 31 when Karlin Dan sold 1,204 shares for $11.67 per share. The transaction valued at 14,051 led to the insider holds 267,683 shares of the business.

Barrow Robert sold 1,228 shares of MNMD for $14,331 on Aug 31. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 256,134 shares after completing the transaction at $11.67 per share. On Aug 16, another insider, Barrow Robert, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 20,350 shares for $0.68 each. As a result, the insider received 13,838 and left with 3,860,438 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MNMD has reached a high of $44.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.69, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.38.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MNMD traded about 711.52K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MNMD traded about 1.31M shares per day. A total of 28.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 21.90M. Insiders hold about 12.46% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.25% stake in the company. Shares short for MNMD as of Jul 14, 2022 were 18.46M with a Short Ratio of 1.59, compared to 35.53M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.37% and a Short% of Float of 4.41%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.05 and a low estimate of $-0.05, while EPS last year was $-0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.05, with high estimates of $-0.05 and low estimates of $-0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.18 and $-0.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.18. EPS for the following year is $-0.22, with 3 analysts recommending between $-0.21 and $-0.23.