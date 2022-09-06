There Is Still Room For ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

ServiceNow Inc. (NYSE: NOW) closed the day trading at 434.51 up 0.92% from the previous closing price of $430.56. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.95 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1551622 shares were traded. NOW reached its highest trading level at $447.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $431.28.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NOW, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 22.68 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 43.01. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Guggenheim on August 12, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $510.

On July 20, 2022, Bernstein started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $646.

On May 18, 2022, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $600.Wells Fargo initiated its Overweight rating on May 18, 2022, with a $600 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 29 when Mastantuono Gina sold 4,262 shares for $439.10 per share. The transaction valued at 1,871,423 led to the insider holds 4,262 shares of the business.

ELMER RUSSELL S sold 758 shares of NOW for $368,661 on Aug 18. The General Counsel now owns 9,293 shares after completing the transaction at $486.36 per share. On Aug 18, another insider, Smith Paul John, who serves as the Chief Commercial Officer of the company, sold 411 shares for $482.95 each. As a result, the insider received 198,493 and left with 2,467 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, ServiceNow’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 479.59, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 46.99. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 18.07. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 20.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NOW has reached a high of $707.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $406.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 465.98, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 525.67.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NOW traded about 1.61M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NOW traded about 1.1M shares per day. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.00% stake in the company. Shares short for NOW as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4M with a Short Ratio of 2.40, compared to 4.31M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.99% and a Short% of Float of 2.00%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 27 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.85 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.92 and a low estimate of $1.77, while EPS last year was $1.55. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.09, with high estimates of $2.2 and low estimates of $2.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.45 and $7.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.3. EPS for the following year is $9.2, with 31 analysts recommending between $10.05 and $8.83.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 33 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NOW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.47B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.92B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.32B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.9B, up 24.10% from the average estimate. Based on 33 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.03B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.49B and the low estimate is $8.6B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.