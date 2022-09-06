There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: First Horizon Corporation (FHN).

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2405092 shares were traded. FHN reached its highest trading level at $22.76 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.49.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of FHN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.95 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.94. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wedbush on February 23, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $22.

On October 07, 2021, Raymond James Downgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Strong Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $20 to $19.

UBS Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on September 08, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $20 to $17.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 09 when BYRD DARYL G sold 201,934 shares for $22.64 per share. The transaction valued at 4,572,445 led to the insider holds 1,732,685 shares of the business.

BYRD DARYL G sold 99,458 shares of FHN for $2,258,984 on Jun 08. The Executive Chairman of Board now owns 1,732,685 shares after completing the transaction at $22.71 per share. On Jun 07, another insider, BYRD DARYL G, who serves as the Executive Chairman of Board of the company, sold 122,078 shares for $22.92 each. As a result, the insider received 2,798,536 and left with 1,732,685 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, First’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.66, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.91. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.65. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FHN has reached a high of $24.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.47, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.75.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that FHN traded 3.14M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.15M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 534.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 529.32M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.50% stake in the company. Shares short for FHN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 33.94M with a Short Ratio of 9.42, compared to 29.64M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.35% and a Short% of Float of 8.30%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.60, FHN has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.60. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.65%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.68%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.47. The current Payout Ratio is 40.60% for FHN, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 02, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 07, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 07, 2010 when the company split stock in a 1:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.42 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.43 and a low estimate of $0.41, while EPS last year was $0.5. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.45, with high estimates of $0.48 and low estimates of $0.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.64 and $1.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.6. EPS for the following year is $1.88, with 4 analysts recommending between $2 and $1.75.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $798.15M. It ranges from a high estimate of $839.3M to a low estimate of $774.9M. As of the current estimate, First Horizon Corporation’s year-ago sales were $744.9M, an estimated increase of 7.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $827.27M, an increase of 11.00% over than the figure of $7.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $878.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $799.2M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FHN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.17B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.01B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.08B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.09B, down -0.40% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.45B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.64B and the low estimate is $3.35B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.