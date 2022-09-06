There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Rackspace Technology Inc. (RXT).

In the latest session, Rackspace Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: RXT) closed at 4.82 up 4.78% from its previous closing price of $4.60. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1346643 shares were traded. RXT reached its highest trading level at $4.8600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.5600.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Rackspace Technology Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.71 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.37. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.92 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.83.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on August 16, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $5 from $7 previously.

On August 11, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $9 to $7.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.78.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RXT has reached a high of $18.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.2312, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.0131.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, RXT has traded an average of 975.55K shares per day and 1.47M over the past ten days. A total of 209.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 207.28M. Insiders hold about 3.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.70% stake in the company. Shares short for RXT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 9.98M with a Short Ratio of 9.87, compared to 11.48M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.73% and a Short% of Float of 17.72%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 11 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.16 and a low estimate of $0.14, while EPS last year was $0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.18, with high estimates of $0.21 and low estimates of $0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.83 and $0.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.76. EPS for the following year is $0.99, with 11 analysts recommending between $1.27 and $0.83.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $785.07M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $787.7M to a low estimate of $781.1M. As of the current estimate, Rackspace Technology Inc.’s year-ago sales were $743.8M, an estimated increase of 5.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $811.76M, an increase of 6.50% over than the figure of $5.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $826.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $798.7M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RXT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.26B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.18B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.21B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.01B, up 6.60% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.48B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.53B and the low estimate is $3.42B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.