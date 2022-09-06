There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD)

The closing price of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) was 26.29 for the day, up 0.46% from the previous closing price of $26.17. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4492188 shares were traded. EPD reached its highest trading level at $26.77 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.17.

Ratios:

Our analysis of EPD’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 246.89 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 18.31. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 04 when Rutherford John R bought 6,500 shares for $25.78 per share. The transaction valued at 167,543 led to the insider holds 113,941 shares of the business.

BARTH CARIN MARCY bought 19,050 shares of EPD for $450,304 on Jun 24. The Director now owns 19,050 shares after completing the transaction at $23.64 per share. On May 12, another insider, Rutherford John R, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $25.74 each. As a result, the insider paid 257,384 and bolstered with 107,441 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Enterprise’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.93, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.07. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.17. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EPD has reached a high of $28.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.82, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.85.

Shares Statistics:

EPD traded an average of 6.15M shares per day over the past three months and 4.67M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 2.18B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.47B. Insiders hold about 32.55% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 27.40% stake in the company. Shares short for EPD as of Jul 14, 2022 were 20.95M with a Short Ratio of 4.04, compared to 21.37M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.96% and a Short% of Float of 1.42%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.78, EPD has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.90. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.82%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 7.11%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 7.43. The current Payout Ratio is 82.30% for EPD, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 11, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 27, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 21, 2014 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 14 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.63 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.72 and a low estimate of $0.58, while EPS last year was $0.5. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.63, with high estimates of $0.74 and low estimates of $0.58.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.8 and $2.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.47. EPS for the following year is $2.59, with 19 analysts recommending between $3 and $2.37.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $13.6B to a low estimate of $9.77B. As of the current estimate, Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s year-ago sales were $7.6B, an estimated increase of 62.20% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EPD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $53.69B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $44.92B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $49.38B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $40.81B, up 21.00% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $50.73B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $57.71B and the low estimate is $45.02B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.