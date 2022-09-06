There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding IVERIC bio Inc. (ISEE)

IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ: ISEE) closed the day trading at 9.44 down -4.55% from the previous closing price of $9.89. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2626552 shares were traded. ISEE reached its highest trading level at $10.16 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.39.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ISEE, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 12.00 and its Current Ratio is at 12.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on August 02, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $20.

On June 08, 2022, Guggenheim started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $30.

On June 08, 2022, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $18.BofA Securities initiated its Buy rating on June 08, 2022, with a $18 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 03 when Simms Christopher Paul sold 12,272 shares for $11.25 per share. The transaction valued at 138,060 led to the insider holds 28,547 shares of the business.

Gibney Anthony S sold 7,791 shares of ISEE for $73,313 on Jul 05. The EVP, Chief Business Officer now owns 10,959 shares after completing the transaction at $9.41 per share. On Jun 13, another insider, Roberts Calvin W., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 25,000 shares for $9.62 each. As a result, the insider paid 240,500 and bolstered with 32,500 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ISEE has reached a high of $19.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.36, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.46.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ISEE traded about 2.09M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ISEE traded about 2.66M shares per day. A total of 119.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 115.05M. Shares short for ISEE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.45M with a Short Ratio of 2.93, compared to 8.77M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.40% and a Short% of Float of 6.43%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.33 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.23 and a low estimate of $-0.42, while EPS last year was $-0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.34, with high estimates of $-0.24 and low estimates of $-0.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.97 and $-1.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.29. EPS for the following year is $-1.37, with 11 analysts recommending between $-1.1 and $-1.79.