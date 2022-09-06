There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RIGL) closed the day trading at 1.43 down -7.14% from the previous closing price of $1.54. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.1100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3099955 shares were traded. RIGL reached its highest trading level at $1.5950 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.4150.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of RIGL, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 08, 2022, Piper Sandler Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $7 to $1.

Cantor Fitzgerald Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on June 08, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $6 to $1.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 09 when RODRIGUEZ RAUL R bought 1,000,000 shares for $0.69 per share. The transaction valued at 688,400 led to the insider holds 1,391,776 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.01.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RIGL has reached a high of $4.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.3582, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.1872.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, RIGL traded about 6.73M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, RIGL traded about 3.12M shares per day. A total of 172.15M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 170.76M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.20% stake in the company. Shares short for RIGL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 10.45M with a Short Ratio of 1.39, compared to 7.12M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.07% and a Short% of Float of 7.13%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.11 and a low estimate of $-0.14, while EPS last year was $-0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.13, with high estimates of $-0.12 and low estimates of $-0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.51 and $-0.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.52. EPS for the following year is $-0.31, with 7 analysts recommending between $-0.15 and $-0.47.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RIGL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $93.97M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $82.34M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $86.96M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $149.24M, down -41.70% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $120.38M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $147.85M and the low estimate is $100.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 38.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.