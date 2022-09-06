This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Realty Income Corporation (O)

As of close of business last night, Realty Income Corporation’s stock clocked out at 67.69, down -1.11% from its previous closing price of $68.45. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.76 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2550533 shares were traded. O reached its highest trading level at $68.90 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $67.56.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of O’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 244.64 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 99.75. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.61 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.61.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on June 23, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $75.

On May 23, 2022, Wolfe Research Downgraded its rating to Peer Perform which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $73.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Realty’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 63.98, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 49.19. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.54. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 15.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.55.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, O has reached a high of $75.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $62.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 71.03, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 69.12.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that O traded 3.59M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3.62M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 601.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 600.64M. Insiders hold about 0.13% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.60% stake in the company. Shares short for O as of Jul 14, 2022 were 20.33M with a Short Ratio of 4.77, compared to 16.96M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.38% and a Short% of Float of 3.97%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.81, O has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.97. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.10%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.01%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.29. The current Payout Ratio is 274.30% for O, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 14, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 28, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 02, 2005 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.38 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.47 and a low estimate of $0.29, while EPS last year was $0.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.38, with high estimates of $0.47 and low estimates of $0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.77 and $1.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.45. EPS for the following year is $1.49, with 8 analysts recommending between $1.86 and $1.11.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for O’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.36B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.08B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.25B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.08B, up 56.40% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.58B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.88B and the low estimate is $3.18B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.