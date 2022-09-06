This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG)

As of close of business last night, The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc.’s stock clocked out at 64.99, down -0.26% from its previous closing price of $65.16. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1145267 shares were traded. HIG reached its highest trading level at $66.54 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $64.66.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of HIG’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 81.61 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.36. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.31.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on May 24, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $81.

On November 23, 2021, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $84.

On November 19, 2021, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $81.Jefferies initiated its Hold rating on November 19, 2021, with a $81 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 09 when Lewis Scott R. sold 2,558 shares for $65.04 per share. The transaction valued at 166,372 led to the insider holds 18,396 shares of the business.

Costello Beth Ann sold 47,214 shares of HIG for $3,455,262 on May 04. The EVP and CFO now owns 50,503 shares after completing the transaction at $73.18 per share. On May 04, another insider, Swift Christopher, who serves as the Chairman and CEO of the company, sold 47,130 shares for $72.89 each. As a result, the insider received 3,435,255 and left with 172,129 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.69, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.82. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.78. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HIG has reached a high of $78.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $61.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 65.38, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 68.93.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that HIG traded 1.80M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.8M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 327.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 321.92M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.90% stake in the company. Shares short for HIG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.63M with a Short Ratio of 1.59, compared to 2.38M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.80% and a Short% of Float of 0.93%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.33, HIG has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.54. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.03%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.39%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.25. The current Payout Ratio is 24.40% for HIG, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 03, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 30, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 15, 1998 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 18 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.6 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.86 and a low estimate of $1.33, while EPS last year was $1.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.96, with high estimates of $2.08 and low estimates of $1.83.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.18 and $6.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.78. EPS for the following year is $8.13, with 20 analysts recommending between $8.85 and $7.75.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HIG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $22.38B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $22.17B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $22.27B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $22.39B, down -0.50% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $23.35B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $23.43B and the low estimate is $23.3B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.