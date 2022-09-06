This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: V.F. Corporation (VFC)

In the latest session, V.F. Corporation (NYSE: VFC) closed at 40.75 down -1.59% from its previous closing price of $41.41. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.66 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1973569 shares were traded. VFC reached its highest trading level at $42.03 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $40.52.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of V.F. Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.33.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Cowen on August 22, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Market Perform and sets its target price to $50 from $52 previously.

On April 05, 2022, Wells Fargo Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $75 to $58.

UBS reiterated its Neutral rating for the stock on January 31, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $71 to $65.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 26 when Carucci Richard bought 10,000 shares for $41.44 per share. The transaction valued at 414,420 led to the insider holds 115,528 shares of the business.

MCMULLEN W RODNEY bought 6,000 shares of VFC for $268,572 on Aug 03. The Director now owns 34,146 shares after completing the transaction at $44.76 per share. On Jun 14, another insider, Carucci Richard, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $45.39 each. As a result, the insider paid 453,858 and bolstered with 107,493 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, V.F.’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.92, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.95. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.71. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.71.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VFC has reached a high of $78.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $40.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 45.28, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 56.35.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, VFC has traded an average of 3.10M shares per day and 2.75M over the past ten days. A total of 387.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 367.23M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.00% stake in the company. Shares short for VFC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 18.29M with a Short Ratio of 4.71, compared to 15.61M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.71% and a Short% of Float of 5.93%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for VFC is 2.00, from 1.93 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.66%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.48%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.61. The current Payout Ratio is 77.30% for VFC, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 19, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 08, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 22, 2019 when the company split stock in a 1062:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 19 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.21 and a low estimate of $1.04, while EPS last year was $1.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.49, with high estimates of $1.61 and low estimates of $1.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.7 and $3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.34. EPS for the following year is $3.77, with 21 analysts recommending between $4.22 and $3.47.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VFC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.69B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.73B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.32B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.84B, up 4.00% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.07B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.72B and the low estimate is $12B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.