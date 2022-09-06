Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT)

Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ: EDIT) closed the day trading at 14.83 down -3.83% from the previous closing price of $15.42. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.59 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1350288 shares were traded. EDIT reached its highest trading level at $15.84 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.61.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of EDIT, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 12.70 and its Current Ratio is at 12.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, SVB Leerink on October 19, 2021, initiated with a Mkt Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $41.

On September 24, 2021, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $65.

Oppenheimer Upgraded its Perform to Outperform on September 10, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $42 to $80.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 09 when Eaton Bruce sold 293 shares for $18.60 per share. The transaction valued at 5,449 led to the insider holds 65,128 shares of the business.

Shearman Mark S sold 5,145 shares of EDIT for $51,745 on Jun 15. The EVP, CHIEF SCIENTIFIC OFFICER now owns 68,349 shares after completing the transaction at $10.06 per share. On Jun 03, another insider, Eaton Bruce, who serves as the EVP, CHIEF BUSINESS OFFICER of the company, sold 1,123 shares for $11.54 each. As a result, the insider received 12,956 and left with 65,421 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 33.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.19.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EDIT has reached a high of $73.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.80, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.29.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, EDIT traded about 1.73M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, EDIT traded about 1.42M shares per day. A total of 68.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 68.40M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.30% stake in the company. Shares short for EDIT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 16.38M with a Short Ratio of 9.37, compared to 14.62M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 23.86% and a Short% of Float of 26.77%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 14 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.82 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.72 and a low estimate of $-0.93, while EPS last year was $-0.81. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.86, with high estimates of $-0.71 and low estimates of $-1.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-2.82 and $-3.83 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-3.33. EPS for the following year is $-3.49, with 16 analysts recommending between $-2.62 and $-5.04.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EDIT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $40M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.77M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $21.39M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $25.54M, down -16.30% from the average estimate.