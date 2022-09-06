Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Global Payments Inc. (GPN)

The closing price of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN) was 124.05 for the day, down -0.64% from the previous closing price of $124.85. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.80 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1614490 shares were traded. GPN reached its highest trading level at $127.07 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $123.32.

Ratios:

Our analysis of GPN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 17.90 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.41. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.53 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.46.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Credit Suisse on July 22, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $145 from $180 previously.

On May 18, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $151.

On April 06, 2022, Stephens started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $170.Stephens initiated its Overweight rating on April 06, 2022, with a $170 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 10 when SHEFFIELD DAVID M sold 3,500 shares for $133.20 per share. The transaction valued at 466,200 led to the insider holds 28,737 shares of the business.

Green David Lawrence sold 16,252 shares of GPN for $2,114,385 on Jun 03. The Senior EVP and General Counsel now owns 97,818 shares after completing the transaction at $130.10 per share. On Mar 15, another insider, JACOBS WILLIAM I, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 500 shares for $127.99 each. As a result, the insider received 63,995 and left with 16,325 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Global’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 674.18, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.37. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 42.47. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GPN has reached a high of $175.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $105.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 122.64, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 130.06.

Shares Statistics:

GPN traded an average of 1.70M shares per day over the past three months and 1.54M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 278.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 269.89M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.10% stake in the company. Shares short for GPN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.43M with a Short Ratio of 2.47, compared to 4.27M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.57% and a Short% of Float of 1.59%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.78, GPN has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.00. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.62%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.82%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.26. The current Payout Ratio is 525.10% for GPN, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 29, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 08, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 02, 2015 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 31 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.54 and a low estimate of $2.28, while EPS last year was $2.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.56, with high estimates of $2.62 and low estimates of $2.5.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.69 and $9.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.51. EPS for the following year is $11.09, with 35 analysts recommending between $11.41 and $10.63.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 27 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.14B to a low estimate of $1.43B. As of the current estimate, Global Payments Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.94B, an estimated increase of 6.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 27 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.18B, an increase of 9.20% over than the figure of $6.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.21B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.14B.

A total of 32 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GPN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.46B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.3B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.41B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.74B, up 8.70% from the average estimate. Based on 33 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.19B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.19B and the low estimate is $8.88B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.