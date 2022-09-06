Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of nCino Inc. (NCNO)

nCino Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO) closed the day trading at 32.16 up 9.54% from the previous closing price of $29.36. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.80 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3292150 shares were traded. NCNO reached its highest trading level at $34.87 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $30.80.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NCNO, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on April 13, 2022, initiated with a Equal-Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $60.

On November 19, 2021, Stephens started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $80.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 02 when Sellers Jeanette sold 974 shares for $32.34 per share. The transaction valued at 31,504 led to the insider holds 21,072 shares of the business.

Rieger April sold 133 shares of NCNO for $4,302 on Aug 02. The Executive VP, GC & Secretary now owns 55,199 shares after completing the transaction at $32.34 per share. On Aug 02, another insider, Naude Pierre, who serves as the CEO of the company, sold 11,120 shares for $32.34 each. As a result, the insider received 359,676 and left with 894,913 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NCNO has reached a high of $79.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 33.26, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 41.49.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NCNO traded about 622.59K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NCNO traded about 951.7k shares per day. A total of 110.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 108.47M. Insiders hold about 2.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.90% stake in the company. Shares short for NCNO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.25M with a Short Ratio of 8.89, compared to 6.23M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.77% and a Short% of Float of 9.48%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.06 and a low estimate of $-0.09, while EPS last year was $-0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.07, with high estimates of $-0.05 and low estimates of $-0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.24 and $-0.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.28. EPS for the following year is $0, with 12 analysts recommending between $0.07 and $-0.05.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NCNO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $404.52M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $398.46M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $402.13M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $273.87M, up 46.80% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $504.39M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $524.58M and the low estimate is $478.14M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 25.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.